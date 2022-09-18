Iran Covid: 14 more deaths, 289 new infections

Some 14 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,301, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

289 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 74 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The health ministry noted that 7,320,941 patients out of a total of 7,542,822 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

277 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,061,152 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,455,608 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,126,000 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.