Iran Condemns US’ Threat to Kill New IRGC Quds Force Cmdr.

“The remarks by this State Department official are an official publicizing and blatant unveiling of targeted and state terrorism by the United States,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

“Now, after the Zionist regime [of Israel], the US is the second regime to officially announce that it has employed the resources of its government and armed forces for acts of terrorism and that it will continue them in the future,” the spokesman added.

He said Washington’s recourse to acts of terrorism is a clear sign of weakness, desperation, and confusion among the officials of the American regime.

Mousavi condemned brazen remarks and terrorist acts by US leaders and urged the international community to also condemn such measures as well as moves to encourage state-sponsored terrorism, because the continuation of this trend would sooner or later befall everyone.

The Iranian spokesman’s comments came after Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, said Thursday new IRGC Quds Force Commander General Esmail Qa’ani could face the fate of his predecessor, General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US on January 3.

Hook made the threat in an interview with the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

On January 3, General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport under the direct order of President Donald Trump.

In a message addressed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Khamenei on January 9, Gen. Qaani vowed to continue the path pursued by General Soleimani “with might.” He said the goal was to drive American forces out of the region.