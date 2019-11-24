Iran Condemns US Sanctions on ICT Minister

In a statement on Saturday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “Everyone knows that the current US government does not care about democratic principles and values, transparency and human rights, including the freedom of the Internet, for others,” he said.

“A look at the record of performance of this administration in terms of exerting pressure on managers of companies and major social and communications networks, including Twitter, in order to cut off opposition voices, indicates the US government’s politically-motivated handling of the free Internet and using it as a tool,” he added.

Mousavi’s comments came after Washington added Azari Jahromi to the list of Iranian officials sanctioned by the United States over the recent unrest.