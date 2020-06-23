Iran Condemns New US Sanctions on China

The Iranian government spokesman has condemned the imposition of new US sanctions against China as “regrettable” and “embarrassing.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei dismissed Washington’s move as interference in Beijing’s internal affairs.

“We have expressed our concern over these interventions. And in an official letter to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, we have voiced our full support for China,” he said.

The spokesman underlined that the White House is in no position to adopt such measures.

“Here, once again we emphasize the stances of our government. The US is in no position to adopt such interventionist positions, and such interference is in flagrant breach of international regulations and of nations’ right to self-determination,” he added.

The US-Chinese relations have been strained over an array of issues, including the trade war, US sanctions on China’s military, and US ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

The two countries are also at loggerheads primarily over Washington’s assertions that China uses predatory tactics, including technology theft, in a drive to become the global leader in robotics, self-driving cars and other advanced technology.

Washington has also imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabiei touched upon good Tehran-Beijing cooperation.

He said the draft version of a 25-year cooperation plan between the two countries has been approved, which shows how deep-rooted Sino-Iranian ties are.

He noted the cooperation program proves the United States’ attempts to isolate Iran and cut off its relationship with the international community have failed.