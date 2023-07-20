Iran commander warns unloading Iranian oil by US would meet “response in kind”

Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri says the age of hit and run attacks is over and anyone who carries out an attack must wait for a response in kind.

Tangsiri was referring to the confiscation of a tanker carrying Iranian oil by the US last April in “a sanctions enforcement operation” against Iran.

He said Iran holds responsible any company that would unload the crude. Tangsiri added that Iran also holds the US responsible for the matter.

He further explained how Iran seized a British tanker in 2019 for trespassing into its territorial waters, saying the UK is more evil than the US.

The warning comes as US prosecutors are struggling to auction the seized Iranian oil near Texas.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday said the auctioning of 800,000 barrels of seized Iranian oil has been met with reluctance from US companies as they fear retaliation by Iran.