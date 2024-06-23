Iran to host Asian Cooperation Dialogue ministerial meeting

Bagheri Kani mentioned that 41 delegations from various ministers and international organizations will participate in the meeting. He emphasized that this event will serve as a platform to strengthen cooperation among Asian countries and reflect the continent’s commitment to multilateralism and inclusivity.

Iran assumed the presidency of the ACD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in October 2023. More than 30 countries will participate at the ministerial level, or through deputy ministers and special envoys, in the meeting hosted by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The official session, featuring a speech by Ali Bagheri Kani, will take place on Monday.

The ACD was established in 2002 and has its secretariat in Kuwait. It includes 35 Asian countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has taken on the presidency of this significant Asian assembly for one year starting from October 2023. During its presidency, Iran has organized various programs, including the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tehran, the Heads of Chambers of Commerce Meeting in Isfahan, and the Tourism Ministers’ Conference in Yazd.