Iran reports another Covid zero-deaths in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,658 with another zero- deaths registered over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

However, 57 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 40 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,501 patients out of a total of 7,560,162 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 66  COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,145,038 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,555,247 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,387,243 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

