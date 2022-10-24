Monday, October 24, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Iran reports 4 more Covid deaths, over 500 new infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed on Monday 4 new Covid deaths and more than 500 cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Four more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,548, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

535 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 64 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,330,668 patients out of a total of 7,556,632 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

148 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,113,369 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,517,754 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,309,148 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks