Importance of Facebook Live for Business

Facebook is a name that is ubiquitous in our modern society, and the organisation has reached the milestone of having the maximum number of active users amongst all social networking platforms.

The term Facebook live has been around for quite some time since it was launched by the company in 2016, it has been seen since then that the users are spending thrice the time to watch live videos than what they used to spend when only recorded videos had to be seen. The daily watch time of live broadcasts has also increased by 400 per cent.

This addition has turned out to be a boon for organisations that look to market their businesses through social networking because Facebook has an algorithm that shows the user live videos before recorded ones. Discussed here, are some more benefits of integrating Facebook live with the marketing strategies of organisations.

They encourage engagement

The algorithm that Facebook follows put contents that are highly engaging in front of users enabling your business to achieve further recognition, that is if you can create content that can incite a conversation. Another positive side is that videos tend to have more engagement levels when compared to images or text based content. Also, it has been seen that users comment ten times more on live videos than any other posts! Because of this, live video content can be used to let people see your information first.

They save time

The creation of a live video rather than a recorded video requires much less time and is more effective. Although, of course, it takes some time to record the live content, not much creation and editing is needed for the content. Businesses can use the key appeal of live videos, that it is unfiltered and raw and not mass-produced. This is an important benefit of Facebook live for business. They can use live videos to showcase real time content and engage people, saving them the trouble of giving answers later.

They are cost effective

The main object of every organisation is to maintain quality content while not straying off the budget too much, this calls for fast and low priced announcements which can be done through Facebook Live, making it an excellent and cost-effective option for businesses looking to market their services through social networking sites. The best part of live videos is that you don’t need a big crew or expensive equipment, the video will be just as effective even if shot from a handheld mobile phone and only requires one person to record the video. The way live videos are the most cost-effective is that the video is over once you stop recording it and there is no chance to retake or edit the content, this saves you from the tedious job of hiring a professional video editor to edit your content and make it visually attractive to the masses while also attributing a personal touch to your contents.

These are some of the reasons why Facebook live can be used to market your business. They have proved to be effective for numerous companies to date and will surely ensure that your business gains the recognition you seek.