“Imminent risk of famine for most, if not all’ in Gaza: US Gaza humanitarian envoy

“There is an imminent risk of famine for the majority, if not all, the 2.2 million population of Gaza,” Satterfield was quoted as saying by Israeli media, including Haaretz and The Times of Israel.

“This is not a point in debate. It is an established fact, which the United States, its experts, the international community, [and] its experts assess and believe is real.”

The US envoy also stressed that since Israel is seen as the effective controlling power in Gaza, the country had an obligation to help the civilians there.

“The horrific dehumanization of Israelis that took place on October 7 and the ongoing dehumanization of the Israeli hostages every day they’re held cannot be matched by the dehumanization of innocent Palestinian civilians,” Satterfield added.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

Around 33,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

It has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.