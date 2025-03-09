Hundreds killed as Syria forces battle Assad loyalists

Syria’s interim government has sent reinforcements to coastal cities in the country’s northwest where security forces have been engaged in heavy battles with fighters loyal to al-Assad.

The violence, which has reportedly killed hundreds of people, including many civilians, presents the most serious challenge yet to new government’s authority since it took power following al-Assad’s removal in December 2024.

Security forces on Saturday announced they had regained control of much of the areas in Tartous and Latakia governorates, where al-Assad loyalists carried out co-ordinated attacks at checkpoints, security convoys and military positions on Thursday.

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted an unidentified security official as saying that after the attacks, numerous people went to the coastal areas seeking revenge for the assault on government security forces. The official said the actions “led to some individual violations and we are working on stop them”.

A curfew remains in effect in Latakia and other coastal areas that are predominantly home to al-Assad’s minority Alawite sect and make up his longtime base of support.

In his first public comments since the surge in violence, interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday called on the fighters to lay down their weapons and surrender “before it is too late”.

Al-Sharaa, who commanded the opposition forces that removed al-Assad after nearly 14 years of war, said government forces would “pursue the remnants of the fallen regime” and bring them “to a fair court”.

On Friday night, Hasan Abdel-Ghani, spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Defence, told Al Jazeera that fighters loyal the previous day had attacked security forces in several places in Latakia and Tartous governorates, killing “a number of security forces” in what he described as well-planned operations.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has said he was “deeply alarmed” by the developments.

“While the situation remains fluid and we are still determining the precise facts, there is clearly an immediate need for restraint from all parties, and full respect for the protection of civilians in accordance with international law,” Pedersen stated in a statement.

“All parties should refrain from actions that could further inflame tensions, escalate conflict, exacerbate the suffering of affected communities, destabilize Syria, and jeopardise a credible and inclusive political transition.”

The violence shakes al-Sharaa’s efforts to consolidate control amid ongoing Western sanctions and security challenges, including the presence of Israeli soldiers in the country’s southwest.