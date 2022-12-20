Houthis warn terrible fate awaits Saudi Arabia over Yemen war

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi wrote on Twitter that the Yemeni nation will resolutely continue their steadfastness in the face of the Saudi-led war coalition.

“Retaliatory strikes and attacks against enemy targets will be much more stinging and hurtful than before,” said Houthi, who is a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council.

“It would be a rather appropriate response from the Yemeni nation to aggressors in case a Saudi Aramco facility was shut down for a whole day to put out a massive blaze. Within the next few days, such a period of time would not be sufficient at all to put out fires at the company’s installations,” he added.

“The Yemeni nation is well aware of the fact that deployment of aggressor forces on their country’s soil is the main cause of the excruciating pains and suffering that people are going through. This has, however, bolstered the resolve and determination of Yemenis against aggressors,” Houthi continued.

The senior Ansarullah official also praised Yemeni army troops and fighters from the allied Popular Committees for their victories in battles against Saudi-led coalition forces and their Takfiri mercenaries.

Earlier, the Yemeni Supreme Political Council stated that the country’s armed forces are prepared to stand up to any plot by the US and the Israeli regime that would be directed at Yemen’s resources, islands and waterways.

“The Yemeni armed forces are prepared to confront the avaricious plots of the United States and the Israeli regime against the country’s resources, islands and waterways. They are ready to face any threat against [Yemen’s] national sovereignty,” the council announced in a statement on Monday, stressing the full combat preparedness of Yemeni soldiers and fighters from the Popular Committees.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.