Hezbollah: Haniyeh’s killing to boost resolve of resistance fighters

Hezbollah said the killing of Haniyeh will embolden the “determination and stubbornness” of “resistance fighters” and will make “their resolve stronger” in fighting against Israel.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the armed group also sent its condolences to the family of the Hamas leader.

“We in Hezbollah share with our dear brothers in the Hamas movement all the feelings of pain over the loss of this great leader, the feelings of anger at the enemy’s crimes, the feelings of pride that the leaders in our movements are leading their people and their mujahideen to martyrdom,” read the message.

Haniyeh has been killed in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The Hamas political chief and a bodyguard were assassinated in an attack on the residence where they were staying in the city.

The Hamas leader was in Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

The Islamic Jihad, Hamas’s fellow Gaza-headquartered resistance movement, has also denounced the “sinful assassination” that had targeted “a symbol of the resistance”.

The movement, however, asserted that the atrocity would not deter the Palestinian nation from staying on the path of resistance and keeping up their efforts to put an end to the regime’s crimes that had “exceeded all limits”.

“We affirm our cohesion with our brothers in the Hamas movement in resisting the usurping entity.”

The Yemeni Houthi movement also condemned in the strongest terms Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran, saying that the killing contravenes principles and norms of the international law.

“The assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran constitutes a terrorist crime, and a flagrant violation of the international law,” the Yemeni movement announced in a statement broadcast by Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah satellite television network.

It added that the heinous and cowardly assassination of the Hamas leader is a dramatic loss for the Muslim world, especially at this critical juncture of confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

“We are determined to stand by Hamas and all resistance factions in resisting the US-sponsored Zionist aggression.”

The movement went on to state that the ongoing Israeli genocidal crimes and assassinations of leading resistance figures demonstrate the regime’s abject failure and absolute incapability in the Gaza war.

The Houthis also called upon the Arab regimes that have normalized ties with Israel to awaken and work diligently to uphold the dignity of Muslims and support Palestine.

“We reiterate our pledge and determination to support Palestine and its cause. We will continue to follow the path of resistance until final victory,” it underlined.

“The crime of Haniyeh’s assassination will not deter the Palestinian nation and will not stop their resistance against the Zionist regime. Rather, it will increase their resilience and steadfastness,” the Yemeni movement underscored.

“Targeting Ismail Haniyeh is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values.” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee also said.