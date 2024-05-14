Hezbollah chief: 1,500 Israeli soldiers killed since start of Gaza war

Nasrallah revealed the death toll of the Israeli military during a Monday speech marking the martyrdom anniversary of Mustafa Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an attack by Israel in Syria’s Damascus in 2016.

Nasrallah did not reveal whether the Israeli death toll includes the fatalities suffered by the regime in recent months in its cross-border trading of fire with Hezbollah.

The Israeli regime has kept secret the number of soldiers killed or wounded in the war on Gaza as well as those killed in Hezbollah’s missile and drone attacks.

The Hezbollah leader said that Israel has failed to achieve its declared objectives in Gaza where it has killed over 35,000 Palestinians.

He added even people in the Israeli-occupied Palestine doubt claims of victory in Gaza by members of the Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There is unanimity in Israel over Israel’s failure… The Israelis are ridiculing Netanyahu when he speaks about victory,” he continued.

Nasrallah stated that Israel is seeking to invade the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where more than a million have sought refuge from the regime’s brutal attacks on other parts of the territory, in an attempt to cover up its defeat in Gaza.

On Hezbollah’s ongoing confrontation with Israel, Nasrallah said that the Lebanese group will continue its campaign to pressure Israel to halt the war in Gaza.

“The Lebanese front will continue to support Gaza, this is decisive and final, and the Americans and the French have acknowledged this fact,” he added.