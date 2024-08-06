Hezbollah conducts air attacks on Israel, warns more to come

Hezbollah announced it launched a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre in northern Israel, and also attacked an Israeli military vehicle in another location.

The Israeli military said a number of “hostile drones” were identified crossing from Lebanon and one was intercepted. It said several people were injured to the south of the coastal city of Nahariya.

Fears are rising that the Middle East could be tipped into full-blown war following vows by Hezbollah to avenge Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr’s killing, and by Iran to respond to the assassination in Tehran last week of the head of Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

A Hezbollah source told Reuters that “the response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr has not yet come”.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been trading fire for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war, with the tit-for-tat strikes mostly limited to the border area.

Last week, Israel killed Shukr, Hezbollah’s senior-most military commander, in a strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, vowed revenge, but said the response would be “studied”.