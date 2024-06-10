Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Hamas video depicts three captives killed by Israel in Gaza

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Army

The military wing of the Hamas movement, al-Qassam Brigades, has posted a video on its Telegram channel, showing that three Israeli captives, including a US citizen, were killed in an Israel's military operation that left 274 Palestinians dead in the Gaza Strip.

The group did not release the names of those said to be killed, but the video showed what appeared to be three unidentifiable corpses using censor bars over their faces.

“Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed,” the video added.

Israel rescued four captives held by Hamas in a deadly operation in central Gaza’s al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Shortly after Hamas initially stated Israeli forces had killed some of the captives on Saturday, an Israeli military spokesman claimed the news was a “blatant lie”.

The Palestinian death toll from the operation was worst of any other 24-hour period of the Gaza war for months and included many women and children, Palestinian medics confirmed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks