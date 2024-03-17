Hamas says put forth realistic truce proposal in Gaza

Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas official, made the remarks on Saturday night as reports say the stalled Gaza truce talks are expected to restart in Qatar as soon as Sunday.

“Hamas’s recent offer for a ceasefire [in Gaza] is so realistic that the enemy cannot reject it,” he said.

“In its proposal, Hamas has provided specific details regarding the issue of captives and the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza.”

Hamdan also added that Hamas is still waiting for a response from Israel and its supporter in the bloody Gaza war, the United States.

The Zionist regime has not achieved any of its declared objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding the Israeli captives held in Gaza, he continued.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows what blows his regime’s military has suffered.”

The Hamas official further stated that the resistance group has insisted on an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza in all its contacts with mediators.

The upcoming Gaza truce talks would mark the first time both Israeli and Hamas leaders officials join the indirect negotiations since the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

According to Egyptian officials, Hamas’s new proposal includes a three-stage plan to end the war.

The first stage would be a six-week ceasefire that would see the release of 35 Israeli captives in exchange for 350 Palestinian abductees held in the regime’s jails.

In the second phase, the two sides would declare a permanent ceasefire and swap more prisoners.

In the third stage, Hamas would hand over the bodies it is holding in exchange for Israel lifting the inhumane blockade on Gaza and allowing the reconstruction process to start.

Israel waged its genocidal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 31,553 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 73,546 others.