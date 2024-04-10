Hamas leader’s sons, grandchildren killed in Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

According to reports, a drone strike targeted a car that the three brothers, Hazem, Amir and Mohammed, were driving in the Beach refugee camp, northwest of the city.

Al Jazeera reported that almost everyone in the car was killed in the attack, including three of Haniyeh’s grandchildren. The sole survivor was a young girl, who was taken to hospital.

Haniyeh told Al Jazeera that his sons were on their way to visit family for Eid al-Fitr when they were targeted.

“All our people and all the families of Gaza’s residents have paid a heavy price with the blood of their children, and I am one of them,” Haniyeh added.

“Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the wounded, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people and our nation.”

Haniyeh also said the killing of his sons will not affect the group’s demands in ceasefire negotiations.

More than 33,480 Palestinians have been killed and at least 76,049 others have been wounded since the start of the war on Gaza on 7 October.