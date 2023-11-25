Hamas lauds Iran’s diplomatic efforts for Gaza ceasefire

Ahmed Abd al-Hadi, who serves as Hamas’ representative in Lebanon, said on Saturday that Iran was a major player in efforts to bring an end to the Israeli military aggression on Gaza since it began in early October.

“Iran’s role is (always) to support Palestine,” Abd al-Hadi told Lebanon’s LBC news.

Elaborating on a four-day ceasefire in Gaza which started early on Friday, the official added that Hamas is ready to extend the agreement with Israel in a bid to reduce the grievances of its people in Gaza.

He stated, however, that Hamas is ready to inflict huge losses on the Israeli enemy if it resumes the aggression.

Hamas agreed as part of ceasefire with Israel that was mediated by Qatar earlier this week to release 50 Israeli captive it had taken in an operation on October 7 in return for the release of 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The ceasefire allowed a partial lifting of the Israeli siege on Gaza for the humanitarian aid to reach the people in the enclave.

Nearly 15,000 people were killed in some 49 days of Israeli aggression in Gaza until the start of the ceasefire on Friday.

The all-out aggression came after Hamas launched an operation into the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine near Gaza, killing some 1,200 Israeli settlers and military forces.