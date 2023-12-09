Hamas says over 100 mosques, three churches destroyed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza

“In the course of the ongoing aggression in Gaza, Israeli forces have struck most of the historical monuments in the Palestinian enclave,” it said in a statement.

According to Hamas, as many as 104 mosques and three churches have been destroyed in bombardments as of today.

It condemned the strike on the Great Omari Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in the Gaza Strip, which led to its partial destruction. It slammed this attack as a “barbaric crime against a religious and historic monument”.

Nevertheless, “such methods cannot break the will of the Palestinian people and its resistance to the aggression”, Hamas added.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and the ensuing fighting has left more than 1,200 Israelis and 17,000 Palestinians dead.