Germany hits out at Trump over ‘dictator’ jibe at Zelensky

The public clash between Trump and Zelensky intensified on Wednesday when the US president issued a post on his Truth Social platform, describing the Ukrainian leader as “a dictator without elections” and “a modestly successful comedian” who had deceived Washington into financing “a war that couldn’t be won.” Trump further criticized Zelensky’s leadership, claiming he was doing “a terrible job” and warning that Ukraine would be left without a country unless he brokered a ceasefire with Russia.

Zelensky’s five-year presidential term expired in May 2024, although no new elections have been called in Ukraine due to martial law. Last year, Zelensky claimed that holding a vote during the ongoing war and national mobilization was “not the right time.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said he no longer considers Zelensky a legitimate head of state.

Speaking to Spiegel, Scholz criticized Trump, saying that “it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky his democratic legitimacy.”

“What is correct is that Vladimir Zelensky is the elected head of state of Ukraine,” the chancellor insisted.

Other officials in Western Europe have also rushed to defend Zelensky, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calling Trump’s comments “absurd,” according to ZDF.

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck was similarly critical, describing Trump’s statement as “shocking.”

The US president’s remarks came after Zelensky, reacting to US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, said Trump was “living in a disinformation space” shaped by Moscow.

Trump earlier claimed that Zelensky’s approval rating was at 4% and suggested that an election should be called.

“He refuses to have elections. He’s low in the real Ukrainian polls. How can you be high with every city being demolished?” the US president said. In the meantime, the US was “successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia,” he added.

US and Russian officials held high-level talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday. The discussions, which lasted 4.5 hours, focused on potential Ukraine peace talks and the possibility of a summit between Trump and Putin. Ukrainian and European representatives were excluded, sparking criticism from Kiev and its EU backers, who argue that their interests are being sidelined in crucial negotiations impacting regional security.