Sunday, January 28, 2024
Gaza death toll from Israeli war nears 26,500 as bloodbath continues

By IFP Media Wire
The death toll from the Israeli military onslaught in the Gaza Strip has reached 26,422, while 65,087 people have been injured, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

At least 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 165 martyrs and 290 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry noted.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Despite the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, killing at least 26,422 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 65,087 since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

