Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 37,000

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

More than 37,000 people, mainly children and women, have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave announced on Sunday.

At least 274 Palestinians were killed and 698 wounded by Israel’s brutal attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

That brings the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israel’s war on Gaza since 7 October to 37,084.

At least 84,494 others have been wounded during that time, the ministry added.

Saturday was Gaza’s deadliest single day since mid-December, it noted.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss what the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called “a gruesome massacre” by Israel as it rescued four hostages.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks