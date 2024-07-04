Gaza death toll surges past 38,000

A ministry statement said that some 87,445 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 179 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry added.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it noted.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.