Gaza death toll tops 33,000

Another 92 people have been wounded, bringing the total to 75,668 since the start of the war.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Wednesday more than 24,000 Palestinian women and children have been killed in the Israeli army’s attacks on Gaza over the past six months, adding that the Israeli army “has committed 2,922 massacres in the Strip since October 7, 2023.”

A total of 14,500 children and 9,560 women were killed, 7,000 people were under the rubble or missing.

It said that 73 percent of those exposed to Israeli attacks in Gaza were women and children, adding that 17,000 children in Gaza live without one or both of their parents.

Reminding the starvation in Gaza, the media office added that 30 children lost their lives due to malnutrition and dehydration.

It noted that 484 healthcare workers, 140 journalists and 65 civil defence personnel have also been killed.

The number of injured people who are in serious conditions and need to be treated abroad is 11,000 and 10,000 cancer patients are at risk of death due to inadequate health care.

Israeli soldiers have detained 310 healthcare workers and 12 journalists, and 2 million people were displaced in the blockaded territory.

Some 70,000 houses were completely destroyed in Gaza, and 290,000 houses were damaged and became uninhabitable.

The Israeli army damaged 297 mosques in Gaza, 229 of which were completely destroyed, and targeted three churches, causing destruction.

It also targeted 159 health institutions in Gaza, put 53 health centres and 32 hospitals out of service, and made 126 ambulances unusable.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by resistance group Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war, now in its 181st day, has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.