Gaza death toll nears 23k, at least 8,000 missing: Ministry

At least 113 Palestinians were killed and 250 wounded by Israeli bombardment over the past 24 hours in Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

That brought the death toll in the territory since 7 October to 22,835, it said, adding that 58,416 others had been wounded during that time.

Real numbers are believed to be much higher as the authorities in Gaza have been unable to regularly update casualty numbers since last November amid a collapse of the enclave’s health system.

The spokesperson of Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza has also said more than 8,000 Palestinians in Gaza are missing, presumed to be buried under downed buildings, and tens of thousands have been displaced.

The rescue organisation hasn’t received enough fuel, disrupting 70 percent of its operational capabilities, Mahmoud Basal said, adding civil defence is in need of vital equipment to help people stuck under the rubble.

A human rights monitor said Friday more than 90,000 people, about 4% of the population in Gaza, are dead, wounded or missing.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor made the assessment and added Israel’s continuous air, land and sea attacks have destroyed about 70% of the Gaza Strip’s civilian infrastructure since Oct. 7.

The group accused Israel of making the Strip uninhabitable.