Thursday, December 28, 2023
Gaza death toll surpasses 21,000: Health ministry

By IFP Media Wire

As Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza, the death toll has now topped 21,000, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

The number of people in Gaza killed by Israeli attacks has risen to at least 21,110 since 7 October, with a further 55,243 injured, according to a statement by Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra.

Moreover, the statement added 195 people had been killed in the past 24 hours and 325 injured.

The majority of those killed or injured have been women and children.

The Gaza media office also said Wednesday Israel has killed 8,800 children alongside 6,300 women since the offensive on Gaza started Oct. 7,

It noted that “the number of killed Palestinians who have been brought to the hospitals in the strip since the beginning of the war has reached 21,110″.

“During 82 days of the comprehensive genocidal war, the Israeli army committed 1,779 massacres, resulting in 28,110 martyrs and missing individuals,” it added.

According to UN estimates, the war has displaced 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recently sounded the alarm on the dire humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip, lamenting that four out of “five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are” in the coastal territory.

