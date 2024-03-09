Gaza ceasefire By Ramadan “looking tough”: Biden

“It’s looking tough,” Biden told reporters on Friday when asked if a deal to halt the five-month-old war could be achieved by Ramadan, which is due to start as early as Sunday depending on the sighting of the moon.

Biden has been dubbed as “Genocide Joe” by American protesters due to his administration’s continued support for Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration has backed Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory as an instance of “self-defense”, and has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the onset of the war.

Washington has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions that would call on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

Biden stated that “I sure am” worried about the possibility of violence in Israeli-occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Ramadan approaches.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s armed wing on Friday called on supporters to mobilize towards the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in East al-Quds.

It also said there would be no compromise on the movement’s demand that Israel withdraw from Gaza to secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas.

Biden has been facing mounting pressure to stop providing Israel with bombs, missiles and ammunition since the regime launched its military offensive against Gaza in early October. The regime’s forces have so far killed more than 30,900 Palestinians, mostly children and women, in the besieged territory.

Five months into the war in Gaza, the Biden administration has repeatedly bypassed Congress to greenlight an emergency weapons sale to Israel.

During his State of the Union address on Thursday night, Biden stated the US Army will construct a temporary pier on the Gazan coast in order to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The plan to build a temporary port off Gaza’s coast to step up the delivery of humanitarian aid has been criticised as a bid to divert attention from hundreds of thousands of starving Palestinians and Israel’s consistent blocking of assistance to the enclave.