Gaza ceasefire negotiations end with ‘no substantial answer or solution’

“Hamas’s delegation left Cairo this morning for consultation with the leadership of the movement, with negotiations and efforts continuing to stop the aggression, return the displaced and bring in relief aid to our people,” a Hamas statement said on Thursday.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stated Israel had been “thwarting” efforts to conclude a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Egypt during four days of talks in Cairo.

Abu Zuhri added Israel was rejecting Hamas’s demands to end its offensive in the enclave, withdraw its forces, and ensure freedom of entry for aid and the return of displaced people.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israel did not send a delegation to these recent negotiations, during which representatives from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt tried this week to secure a 40-day ceasefire in time for Ramadan, which begins early next week.

The agreement would see captives being held by Hamas and other Palestinian groups in the besieged enclave be exchanged for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

At least 1,139 people were killed and about 250 captives were taken in Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7. More than 100 captives were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November.

Hamas pledged to continue the negotiations, but officials in the Palestinian armed group said a ceasefire must be in place before captives are freed, Israeli forces must leave the strip and all Gaza residents must be able to return to the homes they have fled.

Despite earlier comments that the negotiations were at an impasse, the United States announced on Wednesday that a truce was still possible.

“We continue to believe that obstacles are not insurmountable and a deal can be reached, … so we’re going to continue to push for one,” US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in Washington, DC.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed the number of Palestinians confirmed killed in Israel’s war has surpassed 30,800.