France says to suspend some Syria’s sanctions

France has announced that it will lift or suspend certain sanctions on Syria’s energy, transportation, and financial sectors to support the country’s economic stabilization and reconstruction efforts.

“We have decided today to lift or suspend certain sanctions affecting the energy, transportation, or financial sectors that currently hinder the country’s economic stabilization and the initiation of the reconstruction process,” said French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot at the doorstep of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

“This suspension of sanctions must be accompanied by a political transition involving all Syrians,” Barrot stated, highlighting the necessity for inclusive governance.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring security in the region.

“Decisive measures must be taken, particularly an unrelenting fight against any resurgence of Daesh terrorism, along with the detection, control, and destruction of chemical weapon stockpiles held by the Bashar Assad regime,” he added.

To bolster these attempts, France will host the third edition of the Aqaba Conference on February 13.

According to Barrot, the event will “bring together Syria’s international partners to provide this support and ensure the implementation of political transition measures and security guarantees.”

This is not only about Syria, but “this also concerns the security of Europeans and French citizens,” he continued.

