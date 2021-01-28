Foreign Minister Zarif, Georgian PM Meet in Tbilisi

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held talks about various issues at a meeting in Tbilisi.

In the Thursday meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif and the Georgian prime minister discussed topics pertaining to the relations between the two neighbours and the latest developments in the region following a recent flare-up of clashes in the Karabakh region.

Pointing to the economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Georgia, Foreign Minister Zarif said the two countries’ business sectors are willing to maintain and enhance trade cooperation and work on the joint production of goods.

He also cited a series of problems in the bilateral trade ties and the restrictions on the banking, transit and transportation activities, calling on the Georgian prime minister to address these problems.

Foreign Minister Zarif then expressed gratitude to the government of Georgia for releasing a number of the Iranian inmates in the past couple of months who will serve sentence at home, urging Tbilisi to work on the cases of the other prisoners.

He further touched on the latest conditions in the region after the Karabakh conflict and offered Iran’s evaluation of the circumstances with the purpose of establishing regional stability and calm.

In turn, Prime Minister Gakharia highlighted the significance of relations with Iran and the opportunities available in the economic and trade spheres.

The Georgian premier also pointed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the trade interaction and the reasons behind a series of current problems, expressing readiness to address the restrictions.