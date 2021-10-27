Fmr. Iranian envoy: Tehran meeting on Afghanistan show of strength against U.S.

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s former ambassador to Kabul says the meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran is a show of strength put on by regional countries against the United States.

Fada Hossein Maleki, who is currently a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Wednesday that collective decisions made in the Tehran meeting can be in the interest of the people of Afghanistan and the region. 

“The security of Iran and Afghanistan’s other neighboring countries is deeply linked to the developments in this country, and the Tehran meeting will be held in order to address the concerns of the neighboring countries regarding the developments in Afghanistan,” he explained.

Maleki stated that given the demographic and ethnic composition of Afghanistan, neighboring countries agree that different ethnic groups must reach a consensus on the formation of the government in Kabul.

“Countries that can exert influence over the Taliban should encourage this group to form an inclusive and participatory government with the presence of all Afghan ethnic groups, and we hope that the Tehran summit will make these countries look in this direction, because this idea is ultimately in favor of stability and security of the region,” the former ambassador to Kabul said.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

