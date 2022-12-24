Flash floods hit Saudi Arabia’s Mecca

Flash floods hit Saudi Arabia’s city of Mecca on Friday following a night of torrential rain, damaging vehicles and properties in the city.

Videos and images of the flash floods shows vehicles being swept away by torrents of water, while several main roads were closed off.

Mecca endured torrential rain through Thursday night and into Friday morning. The National Centre of Meteorology issued a weather warning in the Mecca province on Friday as the rain continued to fall at moderate to critical levels in the Rania, Taif, Adham and Maysan areas.

Footage from the Great Mosque of Mecca showed rain pouring on pilgrims and worshipers in the mosque’s courtyard.

King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah asked that travellers call to confirm the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as some flights were expected to be cancelled due to the conditions.

The meteorology centre also warned about flooding and thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains in the Jeddah governorate, north of Mecca.

In November, two people died in floods that swept across the coastal city of Jeddah due to record rain levels.