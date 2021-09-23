First-Graders Ring in New School Year in Iran On-Line

First-graders as well as other students have started the new academic year in Iran.

Upwards of 1.6 million first-graders rang in the new school year on Thursday and embarked on their journey across the realm of science and knowledge.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, classes are held on-line via an application called Shaad developed for the same purpose.

“The Ministry of Education guarantees students’ health, and this year, we will offer higher-quality education to students through Shaad and TV,” said Acting Education Minsiter Alireza Kazemi.

“Coronavirus dealt serious harm to the country, but the education domain bore the brunt of it and we should pave the way for high-quality education by gradually opening schools,” he added.

Meanwhile, he noted that first-graders must go to school at least one day a week while observing health protocols in order to socialize with their teachers and classmates.

“First, we should guarantee students’ health. So, we begin the school year virtually and via Shad,” he said.