“Eysh-e Hara” Festival celebrates southern Iranian heritage on Qeshm Island

By IFP Editorial Staff

The vibrant “Eysh-e Hara” Festival, a celebration of southern Iran’s traditional culture and desert life, was held on Thursday evening  in Gevarzin Village on Qeshm Island off the Persian Gulf.

The local event attracted large crowds of residents and tourists who gathered to experience a lively showcase of camel racing, traditional cuisine, and children’s activities, along with performances by prominent Iranian artists.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the island’s plains, the festival featured the Gevarzin grass field and camel-racing track as its main venues.

The “Eysh-e Hara” celebration, whose name reflects joy, festivity, and connection to nature, offered a colorful glimpse into the deep-rooted customs of southern Iran’s desert communities

Organizers described the festival as part of an ongoing effort to preserve and promote local heritage, strengthen community ties, and attract cultural tourism to Qeshm, which is part of the UNESCO-designated Qeshm Geopark.

More in pictures…

