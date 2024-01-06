Saturday, January 6, 2024
Fire burns barges at Iran’s Qeshm Island

By IFP Editorial Staff

A fire has destroyed 9 barges  at Iran’s southern island of Qeshm along the Persian Gulf.

Qeshm’s governor Mohammad Mohammad Hosseini said the barges caught fire at a wharf in the village of Salkh.

According to Mohammad Hosseini, efforts by firefighters are ongoing to put out the blaze.

He added that after the incident broke out, locals separated four barges with a larger blaze from the others to prevent it from spillage.

Qeshm’s governor noted that the material used in the body of the barge causes a hidden fire to start inside it and efforts to extinguish the fire are unsuccessful because after the fire’s intensity decreases, it flares up again later and burns the main fabric of the barge. Mohammad Hosseini did not say what caused the fire.

