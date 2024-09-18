More explosions reported in Lebanon a day after mass pager blasts, casualties reported

Reuters has reported that hand-held radios used by members of Hezbollah exploded in Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon.

A security source told the news agency the radios were aquired by the Lebanese movement around five months ago—the same as the pagers.

Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that at least 14 killed and 450 injured in communication device blasts.

Another security source also told CNN the devices that detonated in a fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday were walkie-talkies.

Preliminary information suggested there were between 15 to 20 explosions in southern suburbs of Beirut, and a further 15 to 20 blasts in southern Lebanon, the source added.

The walkie-talkies are less widely used than the pagers that blew up on Tuesday, as they had only been distributed among people organizing crowds, such as funerals and marches, the source said.

The National News Agency also reported that several solar power systems exploded in people’s homes across Lebanon.

Images of exploded solar panels, fingerprint readers and other devices circulated through social media, though it was unclear if they blew up by themselves or were simply near walkie-talkies which blew up.

It came a day after the simultaneous blast of hundreds of paging devices killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others across Lebanon, in an unprecedented attack blamed on Israel.