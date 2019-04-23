‘EU’s €1.5m Cash Aid Insult to Flood-Hit Iranians’

Parviz Fattah says Iran’s foreign ministry should have rejected the little sum of money, which they have not even paid yet.

Fattah noted that the EU’s €1.5 million aid to Iran comes in a situation that they gave €40 million to the ‘dancer’ Angelina Jolie.

“Of course, I believe that the European Union has insulted the Iranian nation by offering one and a half million euros of aid,” underlined Fattah.

He also lashed out at the United States for not allowing foreign countries to send their cash aid to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

“The people of Iran donated about 9 million dollars to the IKRF to help the flood victims which is a very huge sum” when it comes to public donations, he went on to say.

“After the flood, the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation assisted 30,000 households, and it should build 10,000 houses and reconstruct 20,000 more. The foundation should also provide them with home appliances as well,” stressed Fattah.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation is an Iranian charitable organization, founded in March 1979 to provide support for poor families with the aim of helping such families regain their financial stability.