Ex-Israeli defense chief resigns from Knesset

In his statement, Gallant cited a law being promoted by the Israeli government that would exempt draft-age ultra-Orthodox men from the mandatory military service.

“My way is the way of Likud,” Gallant said, referring to his political party and Netanyahu’s, as reported by Haaretz.

“I believe in its principles and trust the members and voters of the Likud movement,” he added.

In response to his announcement, opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked the government’s push to pass a bill exempting ultra-Orthodox men from military service.

“Gallant told the simple truth today: He was fired to pass a disgraceful evasion and insubordination law that is a betrayal of our fighters, our dead, and our wounded,” Lapid said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Benny Gantz of the National Unity party urged Gallant against resigning from politics, calling him a “brave man”.

“As long as the government has not gone to elections…you must show the same courage you have always shown, remain in the Knesset, and act according to the dictates of your conscience. Do not lend a hand to passing the evasion law during wartime,” Gantz wrote on X.

On 5 November, Netanyahu fired Gallant from his post as defence minister, citing a lack of mutual trust that had grown since Israel launched its wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party since 2019, was replaced by Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, Netanyahu noted in his decision to remove Gallant that there had been moments in 2024 when Gallant acted out against the decisions of Israel’s cabinet.

At the time of his firing, Gallant said he believed he was ousted for three reasons: “My firm stance on universal conscription, commitment to return the hostages and call for a state commission of inquiry into the failure of October 7”, referring to the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel in October 2023.

Gallant was Israel’s defence chief at the time of the attacks and led the military’s response, which began as an indiscriminate aerial bombardment campaign that eventually led to a full-scale ground invasion of Gaza.

At the beginning of the war, Gallant described Palestinians as “human animals” and announced the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, cutting off all electricity, fuel and food to the enclave.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on the grounds of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel’s war on Gaza.