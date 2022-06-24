Friday, June 24, 2022
EU’s Borrell due in Tehran for talks over nuclear deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Josep Borrell

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will on Friday night visit Tehran to meet with Iran’s foreign minister and some other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran over a range of issues including the Iran nuclear deal.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, the visit is taking place within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union.

Khatibzadeh added during the visit, bilateral relations, some regional and international issues, as well as the latest status of sanctions relief negotiations will be discussed.

Iran says it is serious about achieving a lasting agreement through the Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions, adding that an agreement will be possible if the Americans act realistically.

The talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal agreement have stalled for months after several rounds of talks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed in a report last month it had questions regarding the traces of enriched uranium found at three allegedly undeclared sites in Iran.

Iran says it has provided the IAEA with clear answers to remove the ambiguities.

It has also criticized a recent anti-Iran resolution sponsored by Britain, France and Germany and adopted by the UN atomic agency’s Board of Governors. China and Russia, which are also parties to the Iran nuclear deal have warned that any hostile stance could disrupt the negotiation process.

