Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Envoy says Iran, Russia to discuss banking cooperation

By IFP Media Wire
Iran and Russia Flags
Iranian and Russian officials will hold a meeting on topics of banking and financial cooperation soon, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

“As regards banking and financial cooperation, officials from the banking sphere of two countries are in constant contact with each other. A personal meeting of officials of the two countries is planned in the near future to solve possible problems,” the ambassador stated in an interview with TASS.

The parties are also attempting to agree upon the meeting of the joint commission on cooperation in the economy, where new decisions will be made, Jalali added.

Russia and Iran plan visits of officials to discuss cooperation in various topics, he noted.

“After the mutual understanding reached by Presidents of the two countries, we should become witnesses to exchanges of various delegations at all levels. Therefore, the parties mutually plan visits of officials of two countries in all areas, including political, economic and cultural spheres,” the envoy continued.

SourceTASS

