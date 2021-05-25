Energy Minister Apologises to Iranian People for Recent Power Cuts

Iran’s energy minister has apologised to citizens for the frequent power outages in the country in recent days.

Reza Ardakanian said the main reasons behind the blackouts are the early warming of weather and a drop in precipitation.

“Despite all the reasons behind the power shortage in the country which have already been explained by my colleagues, I take it upon myself to apologise to all people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy energy minister said a drop in rainfall, the warming of weather and the mining of digital currency are the main contributors to the recent power cuts.