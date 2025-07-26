The appeal follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in September. Both Israel and the US have criticized the move, arguing that it would embolden Hamas.

In a letter published on Friday, 221 MPs from nine parties urged Starmer and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to grant recognition as part of the country’s longstanding support for a two-state solution.

“Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN Security Council,” the letter said. The MPs argued that Britain has a particular responsibility, having administered the Mandate for Palestine from 1919 to 1948.

According to The Guardian, UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood are among the cabinet ministers lobbying for the move.

Despite growing pressure, Starmer has stopped short of an immediate commitment. “Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that. But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis,” he said on Friday after a phone call with Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The three leaders called for a ceasefire and urged Israel to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid” into the besieged enclave. They also said Hamas must disarm and “must have no role in the future of Gaza.”

The Kremlin reaffirmed on Friday that Russia has recognized Palestinian statehood since Soviet times and continues to support a two-state solution under international law.