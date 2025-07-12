Dozens of Labour MPs call for UK to immediately recognise Palestinian state

The MPs, who include centrist and leftwing backbenchers, sent a letter to David Lammy on Thursday warning they believed Gaza was being ethnically cleansed.

They are urging the foreign secretary to take immediate steps to prevent the Israeli government from carrying out its Rafah plan, and to go further and recognise Palestinian statehood immediately.

The letter was sent just after the French president, Emmanuel Macron, made a similar plea at a joint press conference with Keir Starmer, the UK prime minister.

The MPs wrote: “It is with great urgency and concern that we are writing to you regarding the Israeli defence minister’s announcement on Monday of his plans to forcibly transfer all Palestinian civilians in Gaza to a camp in the ruined city of Rafah without allowing them to leave.”

They added: “The defence minister’s plans have been described by a leading Israeli human rights lawyer, Michael Sfard, as ‘an operational plan for crimes against humanity. It’s about population transfer to the southern tip of Gaza in preparation for deportation outside the strip.’

“Though an accurate description, we believe there is a clearer one. The ethnic cleansing of Gaza.”

The letter calls for ministers to take five different measures. The government is already pursuing some of those, such as providing funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa, and working to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Others, however, are likely to prove more controversial, including imposing a trade blockade on Israeli settlements in the West Bank and immediate recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“By not recognising [Palestine] as a state, we undermine our own policy of a two-state solution and set an expectation that the status quo can continue and see the effective erasure and annexation of Palestinian territory,” the MPs warned.

Ministers plan to recognise Palestine as part of a peace process, but only in conjunction with other western countries and “at the point of maximum impact” – without saying what that is.

Several European countries have already granted recognition, while France, which has not yet done so, has recently been putting pressure on Britain and other allies to do so in tandem.

The letter is the second time in recent weeks Labour MPs have written to ministers calling for them to recognise Palestine, but the first time they have been willing to make their names public. A previous letter also included the names of some parliamentary aides and junior ministers.