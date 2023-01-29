Sunday, January 29, 2023
Dozens killed in Pakistan bus crash

By IFP Media Wire
Pakistan bus crash

At least 41 people were killed when a bus careered into a ditch and caught fire in the southern Pakistani city of Bela on Sunday.

Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani told Reuters.

The bus carrying around 48 people crashed on the way from Balochistan’s capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, officials said.

Dozens of people were combing through the wreckage, footage shared by the Edhi Foundation aid and emergency response organisation showed, and ambulance workers were carrying a dead body out of the debris.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

