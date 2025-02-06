Dozens of British MPs ink motion in parliament condemning Trump’s Gaza proposal

A motion signed by more than 30 MPs from several parties has been tabled in the UK parliament urging the Labour government to take action.

Tabled by Labour MP Richard Burgon, the motion comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Trump is correct that Gaza is “lying in rubble”, while insisting that Palestinians must be able to “live and prosper” in Gaza.

Notably, Lammy stopped short of condemning Trump’s remarks made at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, drawing criticism from opposition politicians.

The parliamentary motion declares: “This House rejects the proposals for Gaza from US President Donald Trump.”

It urges the government to “unequivocally reject” the proposals and “take action to oppose efforts to forcibly displace and ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza”.

The motion also affirms that forcible transfers of people from occupied territories are prohibited under international law, “regardless of their motive”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Green Party MP Ellie Chowns noted that the “forced movement” of the people of Gaza would be “ethnic cleansing”, and demanded that the British government “respond in the strongest terms condemning Trump’s reckless remarks”.

And independent MP Shockat Adam called Trump’s remarks “absolutely appalling”, warning they confirmed fears that “extreme elements” in Israel “want to ethnically cleanse Gaza”.

At the press conference on Tuesday with a grinning Netanyahu, Trump stunned the world by stating: “I don’t know how [Palestinians in Gaza] could want to stay.

“It’s a demolition site. It’s a pure demolition site,” he added.

As of August 2024, Israel had destroyed 80 percent of buildings in Gaza, in what observers noted was as a deliberate policy to ensure that Gaza became uninhabitable for Palestinians.

Trump continued: “If we can find the right piece of land or numerous pieces of land and build them some really nice places, with plenty of money in the area, that’s for sure, I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza, which has had just decades and decades of death.”