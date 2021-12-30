Thursday, December 30, 2021
Dey 9 Epic: Iran marks anniversary of 2009 pro-establishment rallies

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranians have marked the anniversary of pro-establishment rallies that were held on December 30, 2009 and helped put an end to post-election unrest that year.

People attended rallies in many cities including the capital Tehran on Thursday, marking the occasion which is known as the “Dey 9 Epic”.

In the Iranian capital Tehran, a gathering was held at Imam Hossein Square with many people from all walks of life in attendance, with health protocols for Covid-19 in place.

The Leader of Islamic Revolution’s representative to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said during the ceremony that the Iranian nation is today capable of distinguishing right from wrong and recognizing danger and sedition.

“Our nation has been detecting all the seditions of the enemy in the same way for 42 years”, Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Haji Sadeghi stated.

He said the United States and other arrogant powers must know that the days when they thought they could use deceived elements inside Iran against the establishment and the Islamic revolution are gone.

He said the enemy seeks to disappoint Iranian people about the future, but it must know that people will not back down in the face of pressure and threats and will remain on the scene with their vigilance and insight.

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranian people marched in the streets of Tehran and several other major cities to denounce the unrest, which broke out following the 2009 presidential poll.

The pro-establishment demonstrators also vented their anger at a group of protesters who days earlier offended the sanctities on the Day of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

