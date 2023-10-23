Defending Palestine duty of all followers of Abrahamic religions: Iran’s FM

The Iranian foreign minister has written a letter to the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, stressing that “in these critical and decisive moments” all the followers of Abrahamic religions are duty-bound to rise in defense of the Palestinian people’s rights and lives.

Amid the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes in Gaza, Amirabdollahian stated in the letter to his Vatican counterpart, “While the world needs calm, peace and morality more than ever, unfortunately, today we are faced with a new version of modern brutality in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Amirabdollahian also wrote, “The Zionist regime’s horrifying crime of attacking al-Mamdani Hospital and the raiding of the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, where children and women had taken refuge, lay bare another aspect of the Zionist regime’s brutal and mischievous nature.”

He noted, “It shows that the Israeli regime practices systematic apartheid not only against Muslims but also against the followers of all Abrahamic religions, including Christians.”

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted Vatican’s role in preventing war crimes against civilians, especially women and children, and the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza.

He added, “Undoubtedly, the united voice of Muslims, Christians and Jews in countering the Zionist regime’s crimes will play an effective role in putting a bridle on the extremism of the Zionists, and restoration of peace to the world and the establishment of moral values.”