Damascus refutes reports of assassination attempt on Syrian president

By IFP Media Wire
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Damascus denied on Sunday media reports alleging an assassination attempt on President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a visit to the southern Daraa province.

“There is no truth in circulated media reports claiming that the Syrian army and Turkish intelligence had thwarted an assassination attempt on President Sharaa during his visit to Daraa,” a ministry source told the state news agency SANA.

SANA, however, did not provide any details about the alleged attempt.

A new transitional administration led by President Sharaa was formed in Syria in January following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long grip on power that began in 1963.

