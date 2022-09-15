Covid infects over 600 people in Iran, 15 killed

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,258 with 15 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 624 patients were also diagnosed with the disease, of whom 144 were hospitalized.

According to figures by the ministry, the total number of Covid infections in Iran have reached 7,541,586 since the pandemic began.

So far, 7,318,854 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

386 Covid patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

It also announced that so far, 65,059,341 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,453,280 people have received the second dose of a Covid vaccine.

Moreover, 31,114,457 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

23 out of 31 Iranian provinces reported no deaths from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours.